Q3 2020 Protector Forsikring ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 30, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Sverre Bjerkeli - Protector Forsikring ASA - CEO



Okay. Good morning, everybody. You probably know who I am. I'm Sverre Bjerkeli. I'm the Chief Executive in Protector. As always, when we invite to investor presentation on this time through the webcast only, I chitchat for a minute or so before we start the formal presentation in order to get those people on board that are slightly delayed for technical reasons. It happens. So I chitchat a little bit before we start.



We have recently been through 2 state of the union presentations in Protector this morning, one at 8:00 and one at 9:00, half an hour. And I think it's fair to say that the atmosphere in the company is very good after delivering the quarter 3 figures to the market this morning. And we have kind of celebrated and shared a lot of good stories then, talking about things like Sweden, the biggest country in Protector, the U.K. as the runner up. And we have a culture of nominating employees of the years. So we have talked about that one and had a good morning session with a lot of people in Protector this morning.



