Q4 2020 Protector Forsikring ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 04, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Sverre Bjerkeli - Protector Forsikring ASA - CEO



Welcome, everybody, to the Quarter 4 Presentation. The first kind of announcement I have is to introduce our new Chief Executive. So we have a nice picture of Henrik, that is probably Page 3 then, and he really takes my place as the Chief Executive in September when I, as planned and earlier communicated, will retire according to that kind of retirement plan we have or I had in Protector.



He started to work in Protector in 2007. He is at the age of 38. As you can see on the screen, he has been in charge of putting up Protector as the public sector responsible person in the last 10, 12 years. You know we are a market leader in the public sector in the Nordic and we are big in public sector in U.K., as well. And we have kind of always earned money in that area. So he had qualified himself through public sector in the early days, then he have been very close to me, setting up Sweden back in 2011, very close to me and are working a lot more than me setting up Denmark in 2012. He has had positions in Norway when we established Protector in 2016. He has