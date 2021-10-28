Q3 2021 Protector Forsikring ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Henrik Wold-Golfetto Hoye - Protector Forsikring ASA - CEO



Good morning, at least for those of you who are in Europe, and welcome to Protector's quarter 3 presentation of results. I'm Henrik and the captain of the Protector team.



Before we start, the disclaimer is here. And if you trust everything we say and write, then you should at least read this first.



So get to the results. But as always, this is who we are, our DNA. And we've had two sessions with 400 employees this morning, speaking about how one team fits with our DNA. And I think the big secret is that we always work on the DNA and our culture, and we take it seriously.



To the results. Very strong technical results with a combined ratio of 82.9% in the quarter, giving us the opportunity to change the guiding for the full year to 88%. So obviously, now 3/4 of the year is over. And with the very strong third quarter, it is only right to reduce the guiding for the full year.



On the growth side, there is a big number, 27%. It is very similar also in local currency, 26%. That is a figure that is