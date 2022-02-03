Q4 2021 Protector Forsikring ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 03, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Henrik Wold-Golfetto Hoye - Protector Forsikring ASA - CEO



Hello, and welcome to Protector's presentation of the quarter 4 and 2021 results. We just came from a session with all employees this morning, where we have, of course, talked about our DNA. And today, we focused on the value open, and we had a panel discussion with some of the leaders in the company, and also a quiz involving both result questions, but also questions about some of the people in the company.



So coming from that, I am always proud to be working in Protector and to be the captain of the Protector team, and especially humble today when we deliver very strong 2021 results that are a result of a lot of hard and good work over time.



And the summary, the highlights are that we are basically spot on the guiding we changed in quarter 3, where we said that we kept the 10% local currency growth guiding, which we ended up with. It's 8% in Norwegian kroner, but 10% local currency for the year and 88% combined ratio for the year, which we slightly outperformed, and we also said that, that was a bit on the