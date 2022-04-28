Q1 2022 Protector Forsikring ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Henrik Wold-Golfetto Hoye - Protector Forsikring ASA - CEO



Hello, and welcome to the presentation of the first quarter of 2022 results from Protector Forsikring.



We always start with what we see as the most important in our company, our DNA, our culture. And we have something we call EDI Week, equality, diversity and inclusion. This week, we've just had a meeting with all employees in Protector, and introduced the work that has been done in the organization in including equality, diversity and inclusion in our value definitions.



So today, we will obviously focus on profitable growth, the third out of our 4 main targets. And the highlights are 97% combined ratio. Comparing that to last year's quarter 1 results, we need to adjust for large losses. We've had more than normal level of large losses in quarter 1 2022, had less in quarter 1 2021. We adjust for that and runoff and the estimated corona effect, which was positive in 2021 and is neutral or zero in 2022. The result is 2 percentage points better in 2022 than 2021. I'll get back to the claims later.



On the