Q3 2022 Protector Forsikring ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Henrik Wold-Golfetto Hoye - Protector Forsikring ASA - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to the Q3 2022 presentation of Protector's results. I'm Henrik, the captain of the Protector team. And what you see now is just formalities when it comes to our responsibility. So we're basically not responsible for our mistakes. And please read that before you make your decisions based on what you see and what I say.



And then we go to Protector. And as always, we start with the culture of the company. And this morning, as always, we have talked with the team, with the people in Protector and the focus this morning was the values. And in the values, a small detail where we say that we will be credible, we will be open or innovative, we will be bold, but we are committed. It's a small detail in how we look at our values, but one that hopefully creates a bit more energy around understanding what our values mean in our everyday life, and that gives some more life to the team element of our culture. So it's not only about this slide, it's obviously about what we do every day when it comes to culture