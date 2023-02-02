Q4 2022 Protector Forsikring ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 02, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Henrik Wold-Golfetto Hoye - Protector Forsikring ASA - CEO



Welcome to the presentation of the full year and quarter 4 results for Protector. It is a long time since we've had some people physically present. So previously, it's been a small room to floors down from this and a couple of cameras, no people. So it's good to have at least some people here, but thank you also for participating digitally here. I'll jump straight in. We always show this one, but I won't spend time on it, but I will spend some time here.



We've just had a meeting with all employees physically with the people who work in Norway and then the people in the other countries participating from meeting rooms digitally here. And it's good to pick one of the part of what defines our culture to focus on at the time. And what we have decided to focus more on in 2023 is best-in-class decision-making.



Best-in-class decision-making has and has had for a long time, a simple definition in Protector, meaning that everyone should make decisions. And at least when you have competence to do so and within your area.