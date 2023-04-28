Q1 2023 Protector Forsikring ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2023 / NTS GMT

Henrik Wold-Golfetto Hoye - Protector Forsikring ASA - CEO



All right. We will start now and welcome to the release of Protector's results. I have with me Bjarte. He is Chief Underwriter for Public Sector in U.K., has been part of the U.K. project since before we started and lived there in Manchester with the team there. So Bjarte will support me. I'll take care of quarter 1, Bjarte will support me on some quarter 2 figures, since we're well into April. And we have realized that the pictures on the slide there are old for both of us, as we'll update that for next time. Bjarte will come in later on.



First, our DNA, our culture, we had a session as always with the employees this morning and the focus was to encourage development of the term best-in-class decision-making has been focused over time. Now we have put some structure to it. One part is about enabling everyone to make decisions, learning from mistakes. The other part is about the quality of the decisions we make, some theory, level of expertise, the relative experience.



So considering those 2 elements and also removal