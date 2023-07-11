Q2 2023 Protector Forsikring ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 11, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Henrik Wold-Golfetto Hoye - Protector Forsikring ASA - CEO



Hello, and welcome to the walk-through of Protector's Quarter 2 results. First, I have to ask you to read the disclaimer that is on the screen and also to ask questions as early as possible, so that we can answer them at the end of the walk-through. Always start with our culture and cultural focus. And we have, as always, this morning had a walk through with employees, focusing on, as we did in Quarter 1, best-in-class decision-making and our tool performance support where we aim to have clear targets and results for all employees so that we can go through that in the teams and discuss the performance behind so that we can improve.



So steering and improving in a clear environment with clear facts is the ambition there. And then to the results for the quarter and the first half year, where on the profitable growth side, we have a combined ratio at 83.9%, which is built up of a mix of results. So I'll get back to that on the claims side and underlying higher than 83.9%. So I'll also get back to that. The growth is in many