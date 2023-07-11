Jul 11, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
Henrik Wold-Golfetto Hoye - Protector Forsikring ASA - CEO
Hello, and welcome to the walk-through of Protector's Quarter 2 results. First, I have to ask you to read the disclaimer that is on the screen and also to ask questions as early as possible, so that we can answer them at the end of the walk-through. Always start with our culture and cultural focus. And we have, as always, this morning had a walk through with employees, focusing on, as we did in Quarter 1, best-in-class decision-making and our tool performance support where we aim to have clear targets and results for all employees so that we can go through that in the teams and discuss the performance behind so that we can improve.
So steering and improving in a clear environment with clear facts is the ambition there. And then to the results for the quarter and the first half year, where on the profitable growth side, we have a combined ratio at 83.9%, which is built up of a mix of results. So I'll get back to that on the claims side and underlying higher than 83.9%. So I'll also get back to that. The growth is in many
Q2 2023 Protector Forsikring ASA Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 11, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...