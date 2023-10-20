Oct 20, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
Henrik Wold-Golfetto Hoye - Protector Forsikring ASA - CEO
Good morning to you in Oslo and also you watching on the live stream to the presentation of the quarter 3 2023 results for Protector. Now the picture is updated so I can't joke about that anymore, but I need to make this work.
This morning, we met all our employees, obviously not all employees physically but the Norwegian employees here in Oslo, and then live streamed to the business units and countries. And we discussed the challenger and the definition of the challenger in 3 years. So we've had a process where everyone has been involved in some way to give input to what we think the challenger will be in 3 years.
Obviously, it has to do with people. It has to do with our brokers. It has to do with processes, so efficiency improvements. It has to do with quality, that's on the margin improvement side. And it has to do with the investments. None of those are new, we've had them for many years. But it's about setting an ambition together with the team and its energy in defining the challenger in 3 years.
Q3 2023 Protector Forsikring ASA Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 20, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...