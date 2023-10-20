Q3 2023 Protector Forsikring ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 20, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Henrik Wold-Golfetto Hoye - Protector Forsikring ASA - CEO



Good morning to you in Oslo and also you watching on the live stream to the presentation of the quarter 3 2023 results for Protector. Now the picture is updated so I can't joke about that anymore, but I need to make this work.



This morning, we met all our employees, obviously not all employees physically but the Norwegian employees here in Oslo, and then live streamed to the business units and countries. And we discussed the challenger and the definition of the challenger in 3 years. So we've had a process where everyone has been involved in some way to give input to what we think the challenger will be in 3 years.



Obviously, it has to do with people. It has to do with our brokers. It has to do with processes, so efficiency improvements. It has to do with quality, that's on the margin improvement side. And it has to do with the investments. None of those are new, we've had them for many years. But it's about setting an ambition together with the team and its energy in defining the challenger in 3 years.



