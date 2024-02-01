Q4 2023 Protector Forsikring ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 01, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Henrik HÃ¸ye - Protector Forsikring ASA - CEO



And welcome to the quarter four and full-year 23 'presentation of Protector's results. We always start with the culture of Protector and the statements.



And this morning, as always, we meet the employees. And we had to focus on our main targets because evaluating that for '23 is what we do in order to decide if we go on a trip or not. And together with profitable growth, we had cost and efficiency development and something that has to do with people and the one team. And it was a tick on all of them. So we're going to Italy together in May and June. So that's exciting and deserved, I think.



And the reason why it is deserved, it's on this slide. So this is the summary for '23 and I will focus on '23 and not quarter four both because quarters are volatile in insurance and the full year gives a better picture of where we are, I think.



So with a combined ratio size to 88.5% and the growth of 37%, which we announced January 22, the combination on profitable growth is very strong in 2023. So I'll get back to the