Oct 31, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Presentation

Oct 31, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Antonio de CÃ¡rcer

Prosegur CompaÃ±Ã­a de Seguridad, S.A. - Head of IR

* Antonio Rubio Merino

Prosegur CompaÃ±Ã­a de Seguridad, S.A. - CFO

* Christoph Schoofs

Prosegur CompaÃ±Ã­a de Seguridad, S.A. - Capital Markets Director



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Alvaro Lenze Julia

Alantra Equities Sociedad de Valores, S.A., Research Division - Research Analyst

* Chirag Vadhia

HSBC, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Miguel Medina

JB Capital Markets, Sociedad de Valores, S.A., Research Division - Research Analyst

* Steven James Goulden

Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Research Analyst



=====================

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to today's Prosegur Nine Months 2019 Results Presentation Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I must