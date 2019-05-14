Q1 2019 Promotora de Informaciones SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Pilar Gil - Promotora de Informaciones, S.A. - Director of Institutional IR



Good morning, everyone. This is Pilar Gil speaking, Head of IR. Welcome to Prisa's First Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call. Today's presentation will be led by Manuel Mirat, our CEO; and by Guillermo de Juanes, our CFO, who will be explaining in details the release results.



Following our presentation, we will open the floor for Q&A and the people on webcast will also have a chance to put their question. It is important to remind for the release of the results the following. First, reported numbers include operating provisions in EBITDA which were included in previous year EBIT. And second, and for appropriate comparison how the evolution of our business moved, we will be showing comparable EBITDA numbers throughout the presentation which includes in the reported EBITDA, the estimated IFRS 16 results in 2018 and excluding 2019, the extraordinary provision related to Mediapro negative ruling.



With that, I will now hand it over to CEO, Manuel.



Manuel Mirat -



Thanks, Pilar.