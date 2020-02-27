Feb 27, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT

Pilar Gil - Promotora de Informaciones, S.A. - Director of Institutional IR



Good morning. This is Pilar Gil speaking, Head of IR. Welcome to Prisa's Full Year 2019 Results Conference Call. Today's presentation will be led by Manuel Mirat, our CEO; and by Guillermo de Juanes, our CFO, who will be explaining in detail the results release.



Following our presentation, we will open the floor for Q&A, and the people on webcast will also have the chance to put their questions. It is important to remark for the reading of the results, the following: first and very important, reported numbers include operating allowance and sales returns provisions in EBITDA, which were included in previous years in EBIT; and second, and for a proper comparison on how the evolution of the business move, we will be showing comparable EBITDA numbers throughout the presentations, which include in the reported EBITDA, the IFRS 16 effect in 2018, and exclude in 2019, the extraordinary provisions related to Mediapro ruling. In order to better understand the underlying performance of the different businesses, we will also be