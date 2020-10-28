Q3 2020 Promotora de Informaciones SA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. This is Pilar Gil speaking, Head of IR. Welcome to PRISA's Q3 results conference call. As you know, we have published this modeling during the Q2 and Q3 set of results. We will focus our presentation today on Q3, as they already include Q2 evolution, and you have all details.



The presentation will be led by Manuel Mirat, our CEO; and Guillermo de Juanes, our CFO, who will be explaining in detail the results release.



Following our presentation, we will open the floor for Q&A, and the people on webcast will also have the chance to put their questions.



With that, I will now hand it over to our CEO, Manuel.



Manuel Mirat Santiago - Promotora de Informaciones, S.A. - CEO & Executive Director



(inaudible) everybody, and thanks a lot for attending this conference call. Our presentation is going to be divided in 3 main parts. First of all, we are going to cover the key highlight of the period. Second, we are going to spend the details of the third quarter's results. And lastly, we are going to review the business unit