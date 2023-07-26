Q2 2023 Promotora de Informaciones SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Jorge BujÃ­a Feal -



Good morning. I'm Jorge BujÃ­a, Head of Investor Relations and Director of Management and Risk Control at PRISA. Welcome to this presentation of results for the first half of 2023.



In order to explain in greater detail the results that were published yesterday when markets closed. Today's presentations will be headed by Joseph Oughourlian, Chairperson of PRISA. And we will also be joined by Pilar Gil, Deputy Chairperson and Chief Financial Officer of PRISA; Carlos NÃºÃ±ez, Executive Chairperson of PRISA Media; Francisco Cuadrado, Executive Chairperson of Santillana; and Julio Alonso, Chief Operations Officer of Santillana.



Without further ado, I'd like to give the floor to our chairperson, Joseph.



Joseph Marie Oughourlian - Promotora de Informaciones, S.A. - Non-Executive Chairman



Thank you, Jorge. Welcome, everyone, to this presentation of results for the first half of 2023. It's indeed our pleasure to share with you our analysis for PRISA's results for first half of the year. Before going into figures in detail,