Jul 26, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
Jorge BujÃa Feal -
Good morning. I'm Jorge BujÃa, Head of Investor Relations and Director of Management and Risk Control at PRISA. Welcome to this presentation of results for the first half of 2023.
In order to explain in greater detail the results that were published yesterday when markets closed. Today's presentations will be headed by Joseph Oughourlian, Chairperson of PRISA. And we will also be joined by Pilar Gil, Deputy Chairperson and Chief Financial Officer of PRISA; Carlos NÃºÃ±ez, Executive Chairperson of PRISA Media; Francisco Cuadrado, Executive Chairperson of Santillana; and Julio Alonso, Chief Operations Officer of Santillana.
Without further ado, I'd like to give the floor to our chairperson, Joseph.
Joseph Marie Oughourlian - Promotora de Informaciones, S.A. - Non-Executive Chairman
Thank you, Jorge. Welcome, everyone, to this presentation of results for the first half of 2023. It's indeed our pleasure to share with you our analysis for PRISA's results for first half of the year. Before going into figures in detail,
Q2 2023 Promotora de Informaciones SA Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 26, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...