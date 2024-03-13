Dr. Charlie Tian, the founder and CEO of GuruFocus, went live today to share new features on the website as well as answer questions from users.

To start, he welcomed special guest Scott Phillips, a principal and the chief investment officer of at Templeton and Phillips Capital Management. He also serves as a Managing Member to the Templeton and Phillips Partners Fund.

Prior to Templeton and Phillips, Phillips owned and operated Cumberland Capital, a firm providing equity research to global and emerging market hedge funds. Before Cumberland, he was employed as a research analyst at hedge fund management company Green Cay Asset Management. Prior to joining Green Cay, he was employed as a research associate at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey (and its predecessor firms: SunTrust Equitable Securities and Robinson Humphrey).

Phillips serves on the Finance Committee for the John Templeton Foundation, the Audit Committee for Templeton Foundation Inc. and as Chairman of the Board of Trustees for the Templeton Foundation.

He is the author or coauthor of three investment related books, including” Investing the Templeton Way” (McGraw Hill, 2008), “Buying at the Point of Maximum Pessimism” (Pearson, 2010) and coauthor to the revised edition of “The Templeton Touch” (Templeton Press, 2012).

Phillips received his B.A. from Sewanee: The University of the South.

Phillips began his presentation with an overview of its investment philosophy, which is influenced by legendary investor Sir John Templeton.

He also discussed CACI International Inc. (CACI, Financial), a small-cap IT services provider that caters to the defense space. Looking at trends in defense spending and the rise in ransomware and other cybersecurity attacks, Phillips noted the company stands to benefit as artificial intelligence technology is integrated.

Following the conclusion of Phillips' presentation, Tian then went on to discuss CACI's long-term performance using the Interactive Chart.

He also showed off several new features, including the new WACC Calculator and the new analyst and transcripts pages.

Tian also answered a number of questions from users, covering topics like valuation and feature functions.

Watch the full stream below:

Stay tuned for all of our exciting new developments over the coming months!