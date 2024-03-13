March Members Engagement Meeting Recap: CACI International and the New WACC Calculator

Special guest Scott Phillips discusses the potential of the IT defense company

Author's Avatar
41 minutes ago
Summary
  • Following the presentation from Phillips, Tian highlighted several new features.
Article's Main Image

Dr. Charlie Tian, the founder and CEO of GuruFocus, went live today to share new features on the website as well as answer questions from users.

To start, he welcomed special guest Scott Phillips, a principal and the chief investment officer of at Templeton and Phillips Capital Management. He also serves as a Managing Member to the Templeton and Phillips Partners Fund.

Prior to Templeton and Phillips, Phillips owned and operated Cumberland Capital, a firm providing equity research to global and emerging market hedge funds. Before Cumberland, he was employed as a research analyst at hedge fund management company Green Cay Asset Management. Prior to joining Green Cay, he was employed as a research associate at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey (and its predecessor firms: SunTrust Equitable Securities and Robinson Humphrey).

Phillips serves on the Finance Committee for the John Templeton Foundation, the Audit Committee for Templeton Foundation Inc. and as Chairman of the Board of Trustees for the Templeton Foundation.

He is the author or coauthor of three investment related books, including” Investing the Templeton Way” (McGraw Hill, 2008), “Buying at the Point of Maximum Pessimism” (Pearson, 2010) and coauthor to the revised edition of “The Templeton Touch” (Templeton Press, 2012).

Phillips received his B.A. from Sewanee: The University of the South.

Phillips began his presentation with an overview of its investment philosophy, which is influenced by legendary investor Sir John Templeton.

He also discussed CACI International Inc. (CACI, Financial), a small-cap IT services provider that caters to the defense space. Looking at trends in defense spending and the rise in ransomware and other cybersecurity attacks, Phillips noted the company stands to benefit as artificial intelligence technology is integrated.

Following the conclusion of Phillips' presentation, Tian then went on to discuss CACI's long-term performance using the Interactive Chart.

He also showed off several new features, including the new WACC Calculator and the new analyst and transcripts pages.

Tian also answered a number of questions from users, covering topics like valuation and feature functions.

Watch the full stream below:

Stay tuned for all of our exciting new developments over the coming months!

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.