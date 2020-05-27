Q1 2020 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 27, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

William Albert Ackman - Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. - CEO & Portfolio Manager



So welcome to the Pershing Square Q1 Investor Conference Call. As a reminder, we sent the legal disclaimer to all participants, and it's available online. We're going to be providing commentary on our portfolio companies. We will, as usual, be somewhat limited in discussing companies where we have a Board representation in terms of the disclosures. We've got a significant number of questions in advance this quarter. We're going to try to integrate as many of those questions as possible into the presentation, but we're going to do our best to answer as many of those questions, we didn't get to at the end of the call. A replay of today's call will be available for 2 weeks until Wednesday, June 10, to access the audio webcast, please visit our Pershing Square Holdings website.



I'll update you on performance because we won't publish these numbers until 4:00 p.m. this evening, but we're off to a very, very strong start year-to-date, depending on which fund, anywhere between 22% and 27% net returns for the