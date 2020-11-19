Q3 2020 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 19, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Third Quarter 2020 Investor Call for Pershing Square Capital Management. (Operator Instructions) Today's call is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to your host, Mr. William Ackman, CEO and Portfolio Manager.



William Albert Ackman - Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. - CEO & Portfolio Manager



Thank you, operator. Welcome to the call. Just a few disclaimers. There's actually a detailed legal disclaimer that's been distributed to participants. It's also available on our website.



We're going to -- we've received a lot of questions, more so, I would say, this quarter than any previous one. So what we've done is, in our remarks, we're going to attempt to address as many of these questions as possible. Some we may take individually if we have more time at the end. If we don't get to your question, feel free to e-mail the IR team at [email protected].



We're not permitted to answer questions about Pershing Square Holdings. If you have questions about Pershing Square Holdings, you can ask them