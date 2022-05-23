Q1 2022 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 23, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Thank you, operator, and welcome to our first quarter conference call. It's been an interesting year for sure, for -- I think, for all of us. The story here is really not so much about Q1. Q1 fund was down about system-wide a little under 2%. Really, the excitement, if you will, is in the last -- the period since the end of the quarter and year-to-date, we're down in the low 20s for our biggest fund, and it looks somewhat less high teens in the smaller funds. And what's driving that is really the mark-to-market performance of our portfolio. So we're going to spend, as usual, a lot of time talking about individual names in our portfolio.



I thought before we did that, it's sort of useful to kind of review