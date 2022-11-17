Q3 2022 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 17, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT
Operator
(Operator Instructions) Today's call is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to your host, Mr. William Ackman, CEO and Portfolio Manager.
William Albert Ackman - Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. - CEO & Portfolio Manager
Thank you, Robin. So welcome to the call. And just to give you an update on -- of course, we report our performance on a regular basis. But year-to-date, the funds are in a range of mid-8s to low 9% negative return, which is about a 600 basis points in excess of the S&P 500 year-to-date. So I think we feel good about our relative performance. Obviously, we care more about absolute performance. I always would love to deliver profitable outcomes for our investors and certainly over time. But we don't promise nor do we can guarantee that we always generate positive performance.
But I would say we feel quite good about the year, very challenging year in the capital markets, lots of extrinsic risks and political risk, geopolitical risks interest rate risk, economic risks and the companies we own have
