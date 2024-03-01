Puma SE Capital Markets Day 2 Transcript

Mar 01, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Arne Freundt - PUMA SE - CEO



Good morning, I hope all of you had a great first day. Thank you also so much for showing up tomorrow, this morning. We counted 20 participants, so it's not all we are the fastest sports brand. We also have the fastest finance community. So thank you very much. We hope we already enjoy the run.



Look, I think on your table, you find a little souvenir, which I think, a compliant with every single gift policy a little the memory of yesterday having our special guests around. So please take that one home.



Yesterday, the first day was all about the challenger and we told you, let's say, about our opportunities, which we have on a regional perspective. We showed you our strength, which we already unveiled in countries like India, Latin America and the big opportunities we have in US and China.



Today is all about product, I think that's our way here for the most exciting piece and we will show you the opportunities which we have on the running side as well on the sports side and then show you what kind of strength we already are unveiling on the Team