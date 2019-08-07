Q3 2019 Powell Industries Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Powell Industries Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to introduce your host Zach Vaughan with Dennard Lascar Investor Relations. Thank you, sir. You may begin.



Zach Vaughan;Dennard Lascar Investor Relations;Associate -



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining us for Powell Industries' conference call today to review fiscal 2019 third quarter results. With me on the call are Brett Cope, Powell's CEO; and Mike Metcalf, Powell's CFO.



There will be a replay of today's call and it will be available via webcast by going to the company's webcast, powellind.com, or a telephonic replay will be available until August 14. The information on how to access the replay was provided in yesterday's earnings release.



Please note that information reported on this call speaks only as of today, August 7, 2019, and therefore, you're advised that any time