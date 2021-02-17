Powell Industries Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Feb 17, 2021 / 05:00PM GMT

Brett A. Cope - Powell Industries, Inc. - President, CEO & Chairman of the Board



Good morning. I am Brett Cope, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Powell Industries. I will be presiding at this meeting. On behalf of all the employees of Powell, I would like to welcome you to the 2021 Annual Stockholders' Meeting.



As the unprecedented events related to COVID-19 continue to play out and to ensure the safety of all of our guests, today's meeting is being hosted virtually, which also allows for us to reach a greater number of our stockholders. The health and well-being of our stockholders, employees and partners are of utmost importance to us.



As such, the means by which the meeting is being conducted and the format of today's meeting will address only the matters put forth on the agenda. Thank you to all of our stockholders and guests for participating in today's meeting via our webcast. Please remember that you can vote your shares online during this meeting prior to the closing of the polls.



With me here today are Mike Metcalf, Powell's Chief Financial Officer, who will act as