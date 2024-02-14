Powell Industries Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Feb 14, 2024 / 05:00PM GMT

Brett Cope - Powell Industries, Inc. - Chairman of the Board, President, and CEO



Good morning, and welcome to Powell Industries Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders. I am Brett Cope, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Powell Industries, and I will be presiding at this meeting on behalf of all of the employees. Paul, I would like to welcome you to the 2024 Annual Stockholders' Meeting. We are conducting this meeting virtually, which enables us to reach a greater number of our stockholders, allowing attendees to safely participate regardless of their location. As such, the means by which the meeting is being conducted in the format of today's meeting, we'll address only the matters put forth on the agenda. Thank you to all of our stockholders and guests for participating in today's meeting via our webcast. Please remember that you can vote your shares online during this meeting prior to the closing of the polls. I am joined here today by my fellow directors as well as Mike Metcalf, Powell's Chief Financial and Principal Accounting Officer, who will act as Corporate Secretary of the meeting saying need Powell