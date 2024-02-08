Q4 2023 Power Integrations Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 08, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Power Integrations Q4 earnings conference call.
I would now like to welcome Joe Shiffler, Director of Investor Relations, to begin the call. Joe, over to you.
Joe Shiffler - Power Integrations Inc - Director - Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for joining us. With me on the call today are Balu Balakrishnan, Chairman and CEO of Power Integrations; and Sandeep Nayyar, our Chief Financial Officer.
During this call, we will refer to financial measures not calculated according to GAAP. Non-GAAP measures for the fourth quarter exclude stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, and the tax effects of these items. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to our GAAP results is included in today's press release.
Our discussion today, including the Q&A session, will include forward-looking statements denoted by words like will, would, believe, should, expect, outlook, forecast, anticipate, and
Feb 08, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT
