Freedom Holding Corp (FRHC) CTO Renat Tukanov Sells 3,000 Shares

Renat Tukanov, the Chief Technology Officer of Freedom Holding Corp (FRHC, Financial), has sold 3,000 shares of the company on March 6, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at a price of $75.43 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $226,290.

Freedom Holding Corp (FRHC, Financial) is a financial services company that provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company has a significant presence in the Eurasian and European markets, catering to retail and institutional clients.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 6,000 shares of Freedom Holding Corp and has not made any share purchases. This latest transaction continues a pattern of insider sales for the company, with a total of 6 insider sells and no insider buys reported over the same period.

The market capitalization of Freedom Holding Corp stands at $4.518 billion as of the date of the insider's recent transaction. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 13.33, which is below both the industry median of 18.425 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio, suggesting a lower valuation relative to its peers.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a current share price of $75.43 and a GF Value of $145.84, Freedom Holding Corp is trading with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.52. This indicates that the stock may be a possible value trap and warrants caution from investors.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective. The consistent selling by insiders at Freedom Holding Corp may be a factor for investors to consider in their evaluation of the company's stock.

