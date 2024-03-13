MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR, Financial), a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software, has seen a recent insider sell according to a new SEC filing. Executive Chairman and 10% Owner Michael Saylor sold 2,063 shares of the company on March 5, 2024. The transaction was reported in an SEC Filing. Over the past year, Michael Saylor has sold a total of 190,000 shares of MicroStrategy Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company shows a pattern of insider sales, with 80 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe. On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of MicroStrategy Inc were trading at $1,259.56, giving the company a market cap of $21.145 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 48.95, which is above both the industry median of 27.79 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's valuation, when compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $253.28, indicates that MicroStrategy Inc is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 4.97. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.