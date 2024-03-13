Mark Mcgivney, the Chief Financial Officer of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (NYSE:MMC), sold 12,494 shares of the company on March 4, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $200.79 per share, resulting in a total value of $2,508,630.26. Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc is a global professional services firm offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. The company operates through two segments, Risk and Insurance Services and Consulting, providing analysis, advice, and transactional capabilities to clients in more than 130 countries. Mark Mcgivney has a history of selling shares in the company over the past year, with a total of 82,600 shares sold and no shares purchased. The insider transaction history for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 12 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc were trading at $200.79 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $100.12 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 27.04, which is above the industry median of 12.44 and also higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. With the current share price and a GuruFocus Value of $194.36, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.03, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

