Q2 2020 Qleanair Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 19, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Andreas GÃ¶th - QleanAir Holding AB - CEO



My name is Andreas GÃ¶th, CEO of Qleanair. A warm welcome to our results for the second quarter in 2020. As you heard, also, I have our CFO, Henrik Resmark, with me today.



So I would like to start with the third page in our presentation, and just give you a short and brief introduction to Qleanair. We are a global provider of indoor air cleaning solutions. We have very diversified and large customer base with more than 2,500 customers around the market. Our main markets today are Japan, Germany, US and Sweden, but we also have establishment in 10 more European countries.



We have a revenue-based or a rental-based revenue model, which means that we are renting out a solution to our customers in the areas where we operate. We are typically signing 36-month contract which includes installation, preventive service, and functional guarantee to our customers.



We are, since December last year, listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Sweden. And just a few words about our financial targets. The growth target that we