Q4 2020 Qleanair Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 15, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Christina Lindstedt - QleanAir AB - CEO



Thank you very much. Very welcome to our presentation of our Q4 and full year 2020 results. Page 3, please.



First of all, I would just like to make a brief overview of who we are for those of you who might not know us yet. We are a global provider of premium indoor air cleaning solutions and the main markets that we operate in are the Northern and Central Europe, Japan, and the US. Traditionally, we've been addressing customer segments within logistic industries, food, offices, and clean room segments.



We have more than 2,500 customers worldwide, and we have more than 9,500 of installations. We work with long-term rental contracts that typically run over 36 months. And we have satisfied customers; 75% of our contracts are either extended or renewed. Next page, please. Page 5, please.



Looking at the key financial highlights for Q4, we delivered improved margins and increased recurring revenue. Sales in the fourth quarter were affected by corona, and we saw a currency adjusted decline of 8.7%, and that is also comparing to a very strong Q4