Q1 2021 Qleanair Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Christina Lindstedt - QleanAir AB - CEO



Thank you very much for that, and very welcome. We are very happy to present to you our first quarter in 2021. Page 3, please.



We would like to start with a brief summary of who we are. And we are a premium provider of solutions for clean indoor air, and we serve more than 3,000 customers globally. And we have an installed base of our solutions of almost 10,000 units. We have worked mostly with long rental contracts on 36 months. And in more than 75% of the cases, these contracts are extended or renewed. So we have very satisfied and happy customers. Next page, please.



I am very happy about the high activity level we have had in Q1 and the strong start of the year. For the second consecutive quarter, we see an increase in our order intake and we are up with 25% in order intake compared to Q4, and this in a situation where we've had long periods of lockdowns in many of our two countries.



I'm also happy to see that our sales continue to grow compared to the previous quarter, and we are up with 4%. But I'm also very satisfied to see that our