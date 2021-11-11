Q3 2021 Qleanair AB Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 11, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the QleanAir Q3 report for 2021. (Operator Instructions) Today, I am pleased to present CEO, Christina Lindstedt; and CFO, Henrik Resmark. Please begin your meeting.



Christina Lindstedt - QleanAir AB - CEO



Thank you very much for that, and very welcome to our presentation of our Q3 results.



Next page, please. I would like to start by giving you a brief overview of who we are. And we are a premium provider of solutions for indoor air cleaning. We serve more than 3,000 customers globally. We have an installed base of different air cleaning solutions of more than 10,000 units globally, and that installed base constitutes the base for our future revenue generation and for how much clean air we deliver out in our market.



We have a business model where we mostly work with long rental contracts, typically for 36 months. And in more than 75% of the cases, these contracts are either renewed or extended. We have satisfied customers and we have long-term relationships, and we have a sustainable business model.



We also