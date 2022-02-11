Q4 2021 Qleanair AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 11, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Christina Lindstedt - QleanAir AB - CEO



Welcome to our Q4 and 2021 results presentation. I would like to start from page 4, and I will start by summarizing our key takeaways from Q4.



And I am very proud to say that we continue our strong growth in our air cleaning product category, and we are up by 120% compared to the same period last year. And I'm equally happy that we also continue to grow our cleanroom business where we are up by 72% compared to the same period last year. And that means that our two new product categories, our growth product categories together represent the 43% of our total sales, which is a very important development, which is completely in line with our strategy.



We also continue to increase our installed base and delivered an increase of 19%. And in terms of sales value, we delivered growth of 12% reaching SEK120 million adjusted for currency fluctuation. When it comes to the margin, we delivered an EBIT level of 15.2% in the quarter, which was lower than previous quarters, and that was partly linked to investments in sales driving activity and the marketing. On