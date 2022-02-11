Feb 11, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
Christina Lindstedt - QleanAir AB - CEO
Welcome to our Q4 and 2021 results presentation. I would like to start from page 4, and I will start by summarizing our key takeaways from Q4.
And I am very proud to say that we continue our strong growth in our air cleaning product category, and we are up by 120% compared to the same period last year. And I'm equally happy that we also continue to grow our cleanroom business where we are up by 72% compared to the same period last year. And that means that our two new product categories, our growth product categories together represent the 43% of our total sales, which is a very important development, which is completely in line with our strategy.
We also continue to increase our installed base and delivered an increase of 19%. And in terms of sales value, we delivered growth of 12% reaching SEK120 million adjusted for currency fluctuation. When it comes to the margin, we delivered an EBIT level of 15.2% in the quarter, which was lower than previous quarters, and that was partly linked to investments in sales driving activity and the marketing. On
Q4 2021 Qleanair AB Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 11, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...