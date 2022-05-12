Q1 2022 Qleanair AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Christina Lindstedt - Qleanair AB - CEO



Thank you very much for that, and very welcome to the presentation of our first quarter results. Next page, please. Starting with page number 4. And I would like to start by summarizing the highlights of the first quarter.



I'm very happy to say that we continue to develop our business in Europe, one of our important growth areas, and we increased both our sales level and our order income in Europe. And this growth is happening both on the Air Cleaner side and on the Cleanroom side. So we are executing our growth strategy.



In Japan, society continued to [partially be] closed linked to the corona pandemic in the quarter. And towards the end of the quarter, the state of emergency was lifted, which opens up for good growth opportunities for us going forward. But in the quarter in APAC, we delivered a stable business development, both in terms of sales and in terms of order intake.



In Americas, we continued to have a weak development in the quarter. We ended the year with a low order book and consequently it impacted also the sales level in