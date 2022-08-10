Q2 2022 Qleanair AB Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Christina Lindstedt - QleanAir AB - CEO



Thank you very much for that, and very welcome to our Q2 presentation. Next page, please.



Overall, Q2 was a mixed quarter for us with a mixed development in our markets, with investments for future growth, and an increase in our installed base and recurring revenues. We delivered a very strong quarter in Japan where the fact that society remained open after long times of lockdown during the pandemic had a positive impact on customer demand. And we grew both our sales and our order intake.



In Europe, we had a softer quarter where we've seen that the uncertainties in the global economy linked to the war in Ukraine has impacted customer decision processes especially in some larger projects. In Americas, we had a soft second quarter both in sales and in order intake. But during the quarter and after the closing of the quarter, we're starting to see strong signs of recovery in the US market and an increased activity level in our US team.



We continue to deliver a strong underlying profitability in our business with high gross margin. We've