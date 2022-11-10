Q3 2022 Qleanair AB Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2022 / NTS GMT

Christina Lindstedt - QleanAir AB - CEO



Very welcome to QleanAir and to our presentation of our Q3 numbers. My name is Christina Lindstedt, and I'm the CEO of QleanAir. And I'm here together with Henrik Resmark, our CFO.



Henrik Resmark - QleanAir AB - CFO



Hello.



Christina Lindstedt - QleanAir AB - CEO



We will go through our presentations, and then we will have a Q&A session towards the end. Very welcome. Starting with the highlights of the third quarter, we delivered a stable quarter in terms of sales and in terms of order intake. We deliver strong improvement in our EBIT level compared to the Q2 2022, an improvement of five percentage points and a level of 15.7% in EBIT.



We had a strong quarter in Japan, good activity level and good customer demand development. We had a stable development in Europe in spite of challenging macro contexts. We had a high activity level in Americas in the quarter and in the period following the quarter. So good order intake in Americas, but we don't see it in our sales figures