Q4 2022 Qleanair AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Sebastian LindstrÃ¶m - QleanAir AB - CEO



Hi again, and welcome, everybody, to the QleanAir investor presentation for Q4 2022. My name is Sebastian LindstrÃ¶m. I'm the new CEO of QleanAir since the November 28 last year, so a little over two months into the job. I had the opportunity to join the Board already in May last year. So I've really been able to hit the ground running when stepping into the CEO position. I have for the past 20 years worked as a CEO or as other leading management positions in private equity-held companies, 10 years of which I was focused on managing turnarounds in challenging situations and the latter 10 years successfully driving growth in a company similar to QleanAir.



Joining me in today's call is Henrik Resmark, our CFO. With over 10 years of experience in the company. We will run through the presentation and then, towards the end, open up for questions.



Let's start on the very recent profit warning that we issued at the end of January. In December, we initiated an in-depth review of our business of our running and finished projects in quarter