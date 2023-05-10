Q1 2023 Qleanair AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Sebastian LindstrÃ¶m - QleanAir AB - CEO



Welcome to the QleanAir investor presentation for Q1 2023. My name is Sebastian LindstrÃ¶m. I'm the CEO of QleanAir since end of November last year. Joining me in today's call, I have Henrik Resmark, our CFO at QleanAir. Henrik and I will run through the presentation and then open up for a Q&A session towards the end, so let's go ahead.



So starting off with the numbers for Q1, our turnover of SEK121 million in the quarter means that we're back into growth of 5%, not just in line with the longer-term targets that's for sure heading in the right direction. And both APAC and Americas are growing well above our longer-term targets, and it's only EMEA that is a bit behind.



Moving to the recurring revenue, it has continued to grow quarter over quarter to SEK74 million in Q1, which is the highest figures for a couple of years back. Our gross margin remained strong and stable above 70%, only a slight deviation versus last year. And our EBIT margin is significantly improved versus Q4 '22. When we adjusted for costs associated with