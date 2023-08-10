Q2 2023 Qleanair AB Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Sebastian LindstrÃ¶m - QleanAir AB - CEO



Welcome everyone, to the QleanAir Investor presentation for Q2 2023. My name is Sebastian LindstrÃ¶m, I'm the CEO of QleanAir. Joining me in today's call is Henrik Resmark, our CFO at QleanAir.



Henrik and I will run through the presentation. And then, towards the end, open up for Q&A, as mentioned in the automatic talk in front of the call. So with no further ado, starting off with the numbers in Q2.



In short, as I have highlighted in light green on the slide, we're back to growth. We're in a good profit mode, and our EPS has greatly improved. So great work of the entire team.



We deliver a very strong quarter with sales of SEK135 million in the quarter, which means a growth of about 25% of the last year. And it's also the strongest quarter for the past two years.



So this also means that we meet our targets for the first half of growth of above 10% in constant currency. So great work of the team. And as they manage not only to grow at this rate, but also grow across all three regions and across all three