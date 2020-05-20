Vortiv Ltd at Coffee Microcaps Morning Meeting Transcript

May 20, 2020 / 11:30PM GMT

Mark Tobin - Coffee Microcaps - Analyst



A little later than planned, but we should have Jeffrey Lai, CEO of Vortiv Limited, [on the line with us from Perth]. Jeff?



Jeffrey Lai - Vortiv Ltd - CEO



Yes, Hi. Can you hear me, Mark?



Mark Tobin - Coffee Microcaps - Analyst



Yes, we can hear you perfectly.



Jeffrey Lai - Vortiv Ltd - CEO



Perfect. Let me, without further ado, start with the presentation. Vortiv: Vortiv is a technology-based company specializing in cloud and cybersecurity services. We provide these services to large enterprises in Australia. Our ticker code is VOR. We were previously known as Transaction Solutions International, TSM.



We changed name about six months ago to reflect our current strategy, which I shall cover in a subsequent slide. Our market cap is around $17 million, and liquid cash about $1.9 million. That makes our enterprise value about $16 million.



Our cloud and cybersecurity services, Cloudten and Decipher Works, delivered a