Full Year 2020 SIG PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 25, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Stephen Roland-William Francis - SIG plc - CEO & Director



Good morning. Welcome to our presentation of final results for SIG for 2020 and our strategy update. I'm joined here by Ian Ashton, our Group CFO. Today, Ian will take us through a financial review of 2020, and I will then summarize the progress we've made with our return to growth strategy. We'll outline key objectives for '21 and discuss current trading. We'll then open up for a Q&A session.



I'm delighted to say that our return to growth strategy is on track and to plan. SIG is back to winning ways. I must say, first of all, that our progress in 2020 is due to the tirelessness and resilience of our 6,500 employees operating out of 421 branches across COVID-plagued Europe. They've operated flexibly and courageously through every twist and turn of this last year, and they've also worked in a COVID-safe manner, gaining plaudits and keeping their colleagues and customers safe. I thank you.



We've reported at the interim on the changes we made to leadership strategy in our financial situation. And since that,