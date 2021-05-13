SIG PLC Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 13, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Andrew J. Allner - SIG plc - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Andrew Allner. And as Chairman of the company, I'm delighted to welcome you to SIG's 32nd Annual General Meeting. SIG lists on the London Stock Exchange in 1989. I confirm as a quorum is present, and I declare the meeting open.



The arrangements for today's meeting are, as you are aware, considerably different from previous years due to the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions. As explained in the notice of meeting, in line with public health guidelines, shareholders have been asked not to attend the meeting physically, but to join us by Computershare's virtual meeting platform for this hybrid meeting. Should you wish to vote electronically or ask a question, please do so through the online platform. I will shortly explain how you may do this.



I would now like to introduce my Board colleagues. Here with me in the SIG West London office, socially distanced, of course, are Steve Francis. Chief Executive Officer; and Ian Ashton, Chief Financial Officer. My nonexecutive director colleagues who