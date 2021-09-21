Half Year 2021 SIG PLC Earnings Call (Q&A) Transcript

Sep 21, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the SIG Half Year Results live Q&A. (Operator Instructions) So I will now hand over to Steve Francis, Chief Executive Officer. Steve, over to you.



Stephen Roland-William Francis - SIG plc - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much. Good morning, again, everyone. I hope you had a chance to see the presentation. We're now going to start the live question-and-answer session. So just to reiterate, the growth strategy is gathering momentum. The plan is being delivered ahead of expectations, and the building blocks for future growth are in place. We benefit from healthy long-term industry fundamentals, and are very confident across our businesses in the longer-term business potential. And in short, SIG is back to profit and back to health. So with that, I'm going to hand over for questions.



Questions and Answers:

Lovely, we have a raised hand from Charlie Campbell.- Liberum Capital Limited, Research Division - Housebuilding Analyst