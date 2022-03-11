Mar 11, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT
Stephen Roland-William Francis - SIG plc - CEO & Executive Director
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to SIG's 2021 final results presentation. I'm Steve Francis, Chief Executive Officer of SIG. I'm delighted to be joined today not only by Ian Ashton, our CFO, but also by Phil Johns, U.K. MD, who rejoined us 2 years ago to rebuild the U.K. business.
Phil is here to give you a more operational view on the tremendous progress he and his great team have made there. Ian will take you through the 2021 results, and then Phil and I will jointly take you through the excellent progress that's been made with the growth strategy.
And today, we'll also articulate more clearly our path to 5% margins, strong cash generation and how we're putting sustainability at the heart of our growth planning as a group.
Today is an exciting day in the 65-year history of SIG. I'd like to start by thanking our colleagues for the mighty shift they put in so far. We wouldn't be here without them. And also thank you to our supplier partners for their support in helping us to maintain
Full Year 2021 SIG PLC Earnings Call (Q&A) Transcript
Mar 11, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...