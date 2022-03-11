Full Year 2021 SIG PLC Earnings Call (Q&A) Transcript

Mar 11, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Stephen Roland-William Francis - SIG plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to SIG's 2021 final results presentation. I'm Steve Francis, Chief Executive Officer of SIG. I'm delighted to be joined today not only by Ian Ashton, our CFO, but also by Phil Johns, U.K. MD, who rejoined us 2 years ago to rebuild the U.K. business.



Phil is here to give you a more operational view on the tremendous progress he and his great team have made there. Ian will take you through the 2021 results, and then Phil and I will jointly take you through the excellent progress that's been made with the growth strategy.



And today, we'll also articulate more clearly our path to 5% margins, strong cash generation and how we're putting sustainability at the heart of our growth planning as a group.



Today is an exciting day in the 65-year history of SIG. I'd like to start by thanking our colleagues for the mighty shift they put in so far. We wouldn't be here without them. And also thank you to our supplier partners for their support in helping us to maintain