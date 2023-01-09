Jan 09, 2023 / 05:00PM GMT
Casey Rene Woodring - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Research Analyst
Great. Thanks. Thank you, everybody, for coming. Welcome to the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference. I'm Casey Woodring from Life Science Tools and Diagnostics team here.
I'm pleased to be joined today by the QuidelOrtho management team. I have Doug Bryant, CEO; and Joe Busky, CFO. So I'll turn it over to Doug quickly for the presentation portion, and then we'll have a Q&A session afterwards. So Doug? Take it away.
Douglas C. Bryant - QuidelOrtho Corporation - President, CEO & Director
Thanks, Casey. Good morning, everybody.
Again, Doug Bryant. I've been the CEO since 2009. With me here today, of course, as Casey said, Joe Busky, our CFO. Also here are Rob Bujarski, our Chief Operating Officer; Bryan Brokmeier, our VP of Investor Relations. And if you don't like the slides, it's his fault. And then also joining us as a Board member, Chris Smith, who [is] formerly the CEO at Ortho. So if we have a tough question, Chris, you'll jump in and help us out.
Quidelortho Corp at JPMorgan Healthcare Conference Transcript
Jan 09, 2023 / 05:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...