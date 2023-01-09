Quidelortho Corp at JPMorgan Healthcare Conference Transcript

Jan 09, 2023 / 05:00PM GMT

Casey Rene Woodring - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Research Analyst



Great. Thanks. Thank you, everybody, for coming. Welcome to the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference. I'm Casey Woodring from Life Science Tools and Diagnostics team here.



I'm pleased to be joined today by the QuidelOrtho management team. I have Doug Bryant, CEO; and Joe Busky, CFO. So I'll turn it over to Doug quickly for the presentation portion, and then we'll have a Q&A session afterwards. So Doug? Take it away.



Douglas C. Bryant - QuidelOrtho Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Thanks, Casey. Good morning, everybody.



Again, Doug Bryant. I've been the CEO since 2009. With me here today, of course, as Casey said, Joe Busky, our CFO. Also here are Rob Bujarski, our Chief Operating Officer; Bryan Brokmeier, our VP of Investor Relations. And if you don't like the slides, it's his fault. And then also joining us as a Board member, Chris Smith, who [is] formerly the CEO at Ortho. So if we have a tough question, Chris, you'll jump in and help us out.



