Sep 12, 2023 / 06:55PM GMT

Tejas Rajeev Savant - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst



Hey, everyone. Good afternoon. My name is Tejas Savant, and I'm the Life Science Tools and Diagnostics Analyst here at Morgan Stanley. So it's my pleasure this afternoon to host QuidelOrtho and speaking on behalf of the company, we have Doug Bryant, Chairman and CEO; and Joe Busky, CFO. Thank you both for joining us today.



Questions and Answers:

- Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity AnalystSo Doug, maybe just to set the stage, it's been about 5 quarters since the 2 companies came together. Can you just talk about your key accomplishments over the last 12 months or so? And what are you most excited about as you look to 2024?- QuidelOrtho Corporation - President, CEO & DirectorYes, thanks