Nov 30, 2023 / 02:10PM GMT

Vijay Muniyappa Kumar - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division - Senior MD and Head of Medical Supplies & Devices and Life Science Tools & Diagnostics Team



Thank you everyone for joining us this morning. A pleasure to have with us Quidel this morning, QuidelOrtho. We have CEO, Doug Bryant and we have CFO, Joe Busky, with us this morning. I am Vijay Kumar, I cover Life Science, Diagnostics and Med Tech at Evercore. Doug and Joe, thanks for spending the time with us this morning.



Douglas C. Bryant - QuidelOrtho Corporation - President, CEO & Director



You're welcome.



Joseph M. Busky - QuidelOrtho Corporation - CFO



Good to be here.



Questions and Answers:

- Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division - Senior MD and Head of Medical Supplies & Devices and Life Science Tools & Diagnostics TeamFantastic. Maybe -- and I want to start high level for you guys, you -- when you did the transaction, this is a