QuidelOrtho Corp at JPMorgan Healthcare Conference Transcript

Jan 08, 2024 / 05:00PM GMT

Casey Rene Woodring - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Research Analyst



Great. Well, thank you, everybody, for coming today. Welcome to the JPM Healthcare Conference. My name is Casey Woodring. I'm from the Life Science Tools and Diagnostics team here at JPM.



Pleased to be joined today by QuidelOrtho. Here with me today, I have CEO, Doug Bryant. So I'll turn it over here to Doug in a minute for the presentation portion, and then we'll get to the Q&A session afterwards.



So with that, take it away, Doug.



Douglas C. Bryant - QuidelOrtho Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Thanks, Casey. Good morning, everybody. I'm pleased that we're going to be stuffed in this room. I'm pretty sure prevalence is going up for various respiratory things going around, including whatever I have -- so -- but I'm pleased to be here to talk about QuidelOrtho and talk about our progress.



With me here today are Joe Busky, our Chief Financial Officer; Juliet Cunningham, our Head of IR; and other -- and Rob Bujarski, our Chief Operating