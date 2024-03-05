Mar 05, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Andrew Harris Cooper - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst



Great. Good afternoon, everyone. I'm Andrew Cooper, lead diagnostics analyst here at Raymond James. Pleased to be joined by the entire office of the CEO from QuidelOrtho to this morning. A lot going on, plenty to talk about here. So we're going to do a fireside chat. Like I said, the full team, happy to be joined on the stage by Mike Iskra, Interim CEO, Joe Busky, CFO; and Rob Bujarski, COO and President, I believe, now, right, as well as Juliet Cunningham in the audience who leads the IR efforts. Again, going to be a fireside chat. But maybe, Mike, just to start us off, can you take a few minutes, give some background on the company, the areas you play, the markets you play in, how you're positioned? And then some of what's going on maybe over the past couple of years in terms of COVID and all the moving parts there?



Michael S. Iskra - QuidelOrtho Corporation - Interim CEO, Executive VP & Chief Commercial Officer



Yes, I can take a moment. I can take the whole